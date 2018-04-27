Thousands of drivers are on their third learner licence or more, new figures reveal.

Revealed: How many learner drivers are now on their third provisional licence

Despite the belief that younger drivers are more likely to fail driving tests and so keep applying for a learner permit, it has emerged that they are actually more likely to pass the test.

New figures reveal that 65,161 drivers are on their third or subsequent learner permit. Of these, 36,814 are on their fifth permit or more. The data shows that thousands of these are aged over 30. Many are on their fifth, sixth or seventh driving permits, according to figures sourced by online insurance brokerage Insuremycars.ie.

The numbers come from the Road Safety Authority following a Dáil question to Transport Minister Shane Ross from Independent TD Noel Grealish. Deirdre McCarthy, of Insuremycars.ie, said: "We did some homework around the number of learner drivers in the State and found the figures on multiple learner permits pretty staggering. There are over 65,000 people on their third or more learner permit."

She said more than half of these are on their fifth or greater permit, some of whom are in their 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s. Around 19,000 learner drivers failed to show for driving tests last year, according to the Road Safety Authority.

Irish Independent