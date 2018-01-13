The top ten entrants in the Sunday Independent Rich List 2018 increased their fortunes by over €2bn in total over the past year.

Revealed: Here are the top five entrants on Ireland’s Rich List

The ten wealthiest have a collective estimated worth of just over €50bn compared with €47.9bn in the 2017 Rich List.

The top entry – the richest family on the list - is relatively unknown to most people but the Mistry family comfortably tops the rankings with estimated wealth of €15.6bn. Based in India, Patsy Perin Dubash was born in Dublin and married one of India’s richest man, Pallonji Mistry. He and their adult children all hold Irish passports. Their wealth comes from a large stake in Tata, one of the world’s largest conglomerates.

The second entry on the list is the Weston Family, which owns Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Dublin. Former model Hillary Weston married Galen Weston, who is part of an extremely wealthy Canadian family. Private equity mogul John Grayken is third on the list. The American founded so-called vulture fund Lone Star and holds an Irish passport.

Fourth on the list is Denis O’Brien, the Cork born and Dublin raised communications billionaire. His main business is Digicel, a telco with operations in the Caribbean and Asia Pacific. O’Brien, who is a shareholder in Independent News & Media, is now estimated to have amassed wealth of €5bn. The final entry into the top five is Pearse Lyons, the founder of animal nutrition business Alltech. He started his career at Harp Lager in Dundalk and now employs 3,500 people.

The full Rich List, which charts the financial ups and downs of the country’s 250 wealthiest people, is published only in tomorrow’s Sunday Independent.

Online Editors