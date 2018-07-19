Revealed: Dozens of Irish investors to share in £2.5bn windfall

Dozens of well-heeled Irish investors, including members of well-established business and bloodstock families, are in line for a share of the potential £2.5bn sale of Barchester Healthcare, Independent.ie has learned.

The UK care home group, has long been known to be backed by Dermot Desmond, John Magnier and JP McManus, this week appointed advisers to assess options including a possible sale.

Corporate filings for Barchester's Jersey-based parent company, Grove Investments, show a more extensive shareholder register that also includes the family behind Brennan's Bread, former meat mogul, Paschal Phelan, and nominee companies for Davy and Goodbody stockbrokers.

Charlie McCreevey, the former Finance Minister is a director of Grove but is not named on the shareholder register.

However the list - as of December 31, 2017 - includes a number of trust companies, including entities listed in Jersey.

Former Ceann Comhairle and Fine Gael TD Sean Barrett is listed as a shareholder. Like many of those on the register he has a long-established interest in the horseracing industry - in his case through the Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances business.

Law firm William Fry also has a link to the register via Lower Mount Ltd, a nominee vehicle set up to hold shares in trust for the law firm's clients.

Chris McHugh, Kilkenny based-businessman and a former finance director at NCB Stockbrokers, is also a shareholder.

Entities linked to Dermot Desmond's IIU firm are on the register along with vehicles tied to Mr McManus and Mr Magnier.

The racing tycoons are joined by a number of other well-known personalities from the bloodstock industry, including John Nagle of Barronstown Stud, which was established in 1980 by the renowned horse breeders, David and Diane Nagle. Grove's directors who hold shares include Eddie Irwin, the finance director of Coolmore Stud and Barchester's founder and former CEO, Mike Parsons. Dr Peter Calveley, who took over the top job in 2014 after Mr Parsons retired, owns a stake in Grove as does another director, Dr Mark Hazelwood.

Professor John Hegarty, is a director and holds a stake in the group's parent as well.

Documents filed to Jersey's Companies House last summer show Grove's register is split into a dual class share structure with ordinary and B-class shares, which hold no voting rights.

Barchester operates more than 200 care homes, housing 11,000 elderly people and employing 17,000 staff.

The decision to hoist a sale sign over the group comes as other industry players in the UK, including private equity-owned Care UK and HC-One, have been put on the market.

Four Seasons, which was owned by Guy Hands's Terra Firma private equity fund, is in the process of being taken over by its creditors H/2 Capital Partners, a US-based hedge fund.

Sources close to Barchester say the move to appoint financial advisers, JPMorgan, is part of a strategic review prompted by a number of unsolicited approaches for the business from buyout firms.

Grove's latest accounts show total revenue increased by 5.4pc to £572.7m in 2016 with Barchester as its primary driver of income.

