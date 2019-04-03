Revealed: County-by-county breakdown of areas with most disposable income

People living in Dublin enjoy the greatest level of disposable income with an average of €24,431 - some 18.4pc higher than the average State figure of €20,638.

The figures were issued by the Central Statistics Office this morning, and were for 2016.

The CSO looked at figures in a total of eight areas - the Border and West areas in the Northern and Western regions; the Mid West, South East and South West ares in the Southern region; and Dublin, the Mid East and the Midland ares in the Eastern and Midland Regions.

Outside of Dublin, another four areas had a level of disposable income almost on a par with the national average.

These were the Mid West (€20,306), the South East (€19,387), the South West (€19,784) and the Mid East (€19,911).

The remains regions had disposable income levels well below the national average - the Border area recorded an average of €17,370, the West recorded €18,363, and the Midlands recorded an average of €17,717. The Border was the lowest of the eight areas, and is 15.8pc below the national average. The Midlands was the second lowest, coming in at 14.1pc below the national average.

“The gap between the maximum and minimum value of per capita disposable income, on a regional basis, increased from €6,617 in 2015 to €7,061 in 2016, due to Dublin regional incomes increasing by €982, while those of the lowest region, Border, increased by €538,” noted the CSO.

It added that in 2016, Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Wicklow were the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the State average, with Carlow, Cork and Waterford just below.

It said that Dublin remains the only region where per capita disposable income was higher than the State average during the entire 2007-2016 period.

Disposable household income is household income minus taxes. In Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Limerick and Cork, primary income noticeably exceeded disposable income in 2016, said the CSO.

County Breakdown of Disposable Income per Person

Carlow: €19,943

Cavan: €18,102

Clare: €18,145

Cork: €20,125

Donegal: €15,892

Dublin: €24,431

Galway: €19,046

Kerry: €18,567

Kildare: €20,860

Kilkenny: €18,928

Laois: €17,684

Leitrim: €18,738

Limerick: €21,979

Longford: €17,542

Louth: €18,359

Mayo: €17,650

Meath: €19,670

Monaghan: €17,639

Offaly: €17,039

Roscommon: €17,145

Sligo: €19,277

Tipperary: €19,880

Waterford: €20,101

Westmeath: €18,430

Wexford: €18,921

Wicklow: €20,174

