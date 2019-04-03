Revealed: County-by-county breakdown of areas with most disposable income
People living in Dublin enjoy the greatest level of disposable income with an average of €24,431 - some 18.4pc higher than the average State figure of €20,638.
The figures were issued by the Central Statistics Office this morning, and were for 2016.
The CSO looked at figures in a total of eight areas - the Border and West areas in the Northern and Western regions; the Mid West, South East and South West ares in the Southern region; and Dublin, the Mid East and the Midland ares in the Eastern and Midland Regions.
Outside of Dublin, another four areas had a level of disposable income almost on a par with the national average.
These were the Mid West (€20,306), the South East (€19,387), the South West (€19,784) and the Mid East (€19,911).
The remains regions had disposable income levels well below the national average - the Border area recorded an average of €17,370, the West recorded €18,363, and the Midlands recorded an average of €17,717. The Border was the lowest of the eight areas, and is 15.8pc below the national average. The Midlands was the second lowest, coming in at 14.1pc below the national average.
“The gap between the maximum and minimum value of per capita disposable income, on a regional basis, increased from €6,617 in 2015 to €7,061 in 2016, due to Dublin regional incomes increasing by €982, while those of the lowest region, Border, increased by €538,” noted the CSO.
It added that in 2016, Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Wicklow were the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the State average, with Carlow, Cork and Waterford just below.
It said that Dublin remains the only region where per capita disposable income was higher than the State average during the entire 2007-2016 period.
Disposable household income is household income minus taxes. In Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Limerick and Cork, primary income noticeably exceeded disposable income in 2016, said the CSO.
County Breakdown of Disposable Income per Person
Carlow: €19,943
Cavan: €18,102
Clare: €18,145
Cork: €20,125
Donegal: €15,892
Dublin: €24,431
Galway: €19,046
Kerry: €18,567
Kildare: €20,860
Kilkenny: €18,928
Laois: €17,684
Leitrim: €18,738
Limerick: €21,979
Longford: €17,542
Louth: €18,359
Mayo: €17,650
Meath: €19,670
Monaghan: €17,639
Offaly: €17,039
Roscommon: €17,145
Sligo: €19,277
Tipperary: €19,880
Waterford: €20,101
Westmeath: €18,430
Wexford: €18,921
Wicklow: €20,174
