THE Avoca Clinic cosmetic surgery is among the businesses, landlords and farmers hit in the latest swoop by Revenue Commissioners.

Revealed: Businesses, landlords and farmers among those in €10.2m haul by Revenue over three months

The taxman took a €10.2m haul from various settlements in the three months to the end of last December - which included tax due, penalties and interest.

It included one settlement for more than €1m. That was for €1.04m and was secured against Dublin-based company Dunbar IT Consulting, which is now in liquidation. The settlement related to the under-declaration of corporation tax, PRSI, USC, VAT and PAYE. Dunbar IT Consulting's directors and owners were Maeve and Marc Tobin, both with an address at Maryborough Woods, Douglas, Co Cork. A liquidator was appointed to the company in November 2016.

A settlement for €183,751 was made by UK national Andre Levy, the chairman and co-founder of the Ireland-based Wild Geese Whiskey Company, who now lives in Switzerland. He launched the whiskey brand in 2000. The settlement related to an offshore assets investigation case for the non-declaration of income tax.

And the Avoca Clinic in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, which provides cosmetic surgery procedures, made a €138,588 settlement related to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC. There were 64 settlement cases published by the Revenue Commissioners. In 30 cases, the amount owed exceeded €100,000 and three cases involved more than €500,000.

Settlements are only published when voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises as a result of "careless or deliberate behaviour", according to the Revenue Commissioners. Revenue noted that there were 26 settlement cases where money was still outstanding at the end of December. That included €610,272 owned by Dunbar IT Consulting.

An events management partnership based at 1 Sunview Terrace, College Road, Co Cork, still owed €182,697 of a €192,697 settlement related to the under-declaration of VAT. The partnership's members included Rose Anne Kidney and Moray Bresnihan.

Fintan Egan, an accountant and landlord at 173 Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12, made a €740,000 settlement for the under-declaration of income tax and VAT. More than €631,000 of that remained outstanding at the end of December.

Fulvio Pellegrini, from Weaver Square, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, made a €481,288 settlement. He operates a fast-food restaurant. Just over €421,000 of that settlement remained outstanding in December.

