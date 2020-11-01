| 10.3°C Dublin

Retailers seek 'Covid clauses' from landlords

As retailers struggle, some are engaging with landlords on rental issues, writes Sean Pollock

Retailers entering or renegotiating leases are starting to look to insert &quot;Covid clauses&quot; into contracts in consultation with landlords to suspend rent in the event of further lockdowns. (stock image)

Sean Pollock

Retailers entering or renegotiating leases are starting to look to insert "Covid clauses" into contracts in consultation with landlords to suspend rent in the event of further lockdowns.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Brian O'Callaghan, a property partner specialising in retail at legal firm William Fry, and Fergus Doorly, a partner in the firm's litigation and dispute resolution department, spoke about the issues retailers and landlords had been experiencing on the ground during the first and now, second, national lockdowns.

O'Callaghan said an emerging trend was retailers which had been looking to renegotiate or enter into new lease agreements with landlords seeking protection from lockdowns in their contracts.