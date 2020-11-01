Retailers seek 'Covid clauses' from landlords

Retailers entering or renegotiating leases are starting to look to insert "Covid clauses" into contracts in consultation with landlords to suspend rent in the event of further lockdowns.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Brian O'Callaghan, a property partner specialising in retail at legal firm William Fry, and Fergus Doorly, a partner in the firm's litigation and dispute resolution department, spoke about the issues retailers and landlords had been experiencing on the ground during the first and now, second, national lockdowns.

O'Callaghan said an emerging trend was retailers which had been looking to renegotiate or enter into new lease agreements with landlords seeking protection from lockdowns in their contracts.

"One trend [that has emerged] is that any renegotiating of leases that were expiring and tenants saying I'll stay on for a rent freeze for Covid, they are looking for a Covid clause that says that if there are other lockdowns then rent is suspended.

"If I was a new retailer now taking a unit on Grafton Street or a shopping centre I'd be saying to the landlord, well in the normal case I'd be wanting six to 12 months rent-free as an incentive, which is totally normal, but I also want a Covid clause that says that if there is another lockdown ever again I won't pay rent."

O'Callaghan said non-payment from tenants had been "pretty widespread", with some landlords down nine months' rent.

Another issue O'Callaghan noted is an increase in proceedings taken against tenants by landlords, including winding-up petitions, debt collection recovery and forfeiture proceedings where landlords take back the premises.

"That was a trend we had noted over the last six weeks, where landlords adopted a more aggressive approach for tenants who still hadn't paid quarter two or three rent, or only part of it.

"That brings you back to the landscape now - you have lots of landlords and tenants who have done deals and have just about got the ship steadied and are back to square one. Then you have landlords who are taking aggressive approaches against tenants who haven't done anything about the first lockdown."

Both O'Callaghan and Doorly emphasised the importance of early engagement between landlord and tenant where issues emerged. Doorly said that it and tenants being open about their financial position were critical.

"The danger in any commercial relationship is if parties are not talking to each other, it can lead to all sorts of assumptions," he said.

"Landlords have their obligations to the banks; they need to be able to tell them that my tenants are facing financial difficulties."

O'Callaghan and Doorly pointed out that there would likely be a lot of casualties in retail. Doorly said Government supports were keeping many companies alive, and that when these supports are reduced or discontinued many firms would be "strained".