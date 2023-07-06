Retailers call for larger Garda presence following ram-raid attacks on stores

Six retail units have been the target of ram-raid attacks in the last two weeks

The car used in the ram raid burglary at the 3 store on Henry Street in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Irish retailers have called for a major increase in Garda resources for the industry following a sharp increase in crime.

Over the past two weeks, six retail units across the country have been targeted by criminals who break into the premises by ramming them with a car. Thieves smash through a shop window and then escape with stolen goods after they gain access to the store.

Industry body Retail Excellence Ireland described the recent spate of robberies as “highly concerning”.

These retail units include Vodafone stores located in Newbridge, Co Kildare and Trim, Co Meath.

Other outlets impacted by ram-raiding include Eir stores in Bray, Co Wicklow, as well as Eir in Naas, Co Kildare which has been targeted twice in two weeks.

Select Galway was also targeted, while the 3 Mobile store on Dublin’s Henry Street was rammed by a car earlier this week.

The surge in this type of incident follows the high-profile raid of the Boss store located on Grafton Street in the centre of Dublin city in January of this year.

Two men were charged with causing €51,000 of damage to the shop, as well as a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €26,000.

“Unfortunately, retailers have not seen the requisite support from the gardaí,” Retail Excellence Ireland head of commercial Keelan Bourke said.

“A clear trend of criminality has emerged which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency and we need to see additional Garda resources in the streets to help retailers in need,” he added.

The increase in crime follows “the toughest three years [retailers] have ever experienced”, Mr Bourke said, pointing to the impact of the pandemic on physical retail.

“These kinds of attacks could result in many retailers either going out of business or deciding to leave the Irish market,” he said.

Staff fears have also increased as a result, with some concerned about working early or late in the day as a result of these incidents.

This follows an increase in abuse towards retail staff in recent months, with the industry body calling for consumers to be “kind and considerate” to workers.

A survey by Circle K of 830 retail workers, including 380 of its own employees, revealed earlier this year that 83pc of those working in the industry have experienced harassment at work.

Around 68pc experienced harassment at least once a month.