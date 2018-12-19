Retailers blame Met Eireann weather warnings for drop in footfall

Industry representative group Retail Excellence Ireland (REI) said trading over the Christmas period had been challenging.

"It very much looks like the Irish Retail Industry will trade on par with Christmas 2017, at best," the group said.

Online shopping has been growing rapidly – and that’s hitting Irish retailers with 70pc of online spend going to foreign businesses.

The rise of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, discount events held before Christmas, has further encouraged shoppers to go online, REI said.

"Footfall in November is reported to have declined by as much as 5pc like for like as Irish consumers decided to shop online rather than visit the high street. Black Friday has had a very detrimental impact on general footfall and retail sales in the weeks before and after the event. Footfall recovered in December but hit the buffers last weekend as weather warnings kept shoppers at home."

"The Irish retail industry has never experienced such volatility. It is impossible to predict what each given week will bring."

Online Editors