Retailer Dealz plans to expand in Ireland and broaden its offer

Discount retailer Dealz still plans to open 10 new outlets in Ireland this year and could open as many each year for the foreseeable future, according to managing director Barry Williams.

He also heads Poundland in the UK, and said the group intends to significantly expand its fresh and frozen food presence there, putting it in more direct competition with existing grocery retailers.

It is trialling the expanded food offering in 20 stores in the UK at the moment, and is also looking at rolling out the fresh and frozen food category to Ireland.

Dealz currently has 65 stores in Ireland, with 92 across the island. Almost all have remained trading during the pandemic crisis.

"It's quality, not quantity that I'm after," Mr Williams told the Irish Independent.

"If we expand at another 10 stores a year, I can see that happening for a good few years yet. There's plenty of room for us to expand further in Ireland."

Dealz and Poundland are part of the Pepco group, which is owned by South Africa's embattled Steinhoff group.

There are almost 900 Poundland stores in the UK.

Mr Williams said the trialling of the expanded fresh and frozen produce range in the UK is "going gangbusters" for the retailer.

The offering will be rolled out to 70 stores in total once it's safe to do so given the current environment.

"Chilled and frozen is a great example of a category that is a massive market that we don't really play seriously in," he said.

"If we can add a great offer of that to our portfolio, then I'm sure we'll attract further customers and hopefully get a bit more spend out of the ones that we've got.

"As customers stay local and look for more value, what we want to do is broaden our proposition so they view us as a genuine either top-up shop or weekly shop," he said.

The UK pilot stores stock a range of staples such as ice cream, pizzas, frozen vegetables, fish fingers, dairy, hams, poultry and other meats.

"It's just covering off the basics really - a bit similar to what you'd see in other discounters," according to Mr Williams.

"That is a massive market that we don't operate in at the moment, so it's all white space to us.

"We're working on the plans and the options to roll that out right across the board, and that would include Ireland as well," he said.

Rolling it out to the entire Poundland estate will take about 18 months to two years, according to Mr Williams.