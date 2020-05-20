| 12.4°C Dublin

Retailer Dealz plans to expand in Ireland and broaden its offer

Poundland and Dealz managing director Barry Williams says group also aims to compete in fresh and frozen food

Discount retailer Dealz still plans to open 10 new outlets in Ireland this year Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Discount retailer Dealz still plans to open 10 new outlets in Ireland this year and could open as many each year for the foreseeable future, according to managing director Barry Williams.

He also heads Poundland in the UK, and said the group intends to significantly expand its fresh and frozen food presence there, putting it in more direct competition with existing grocery retailers.

It is trialling the expanded food offering in 20 stores in the UK at the moment, and is also looking at rolling out the fresh and frozen food category to Ireland.