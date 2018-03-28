Retail sales volume drops 0.2pc month-on-month - CSO
Retail sales dropped by 0.2pc in the month of February, a volume which represents an annual rise of 2pc.
Excluding motor trades, the volume of sales actually increased by 0.6pc last month, compared with January 2018.
On an annual basis, if the motor sector is excluded, the volume of retail sales increased 6.3pc.
According to the latest CSO figures, the largest monthly volume drops were seen across two sectors: 'books, newspapers and stationery' (down 6.2pc) and 'food, beverages and tobacco' (down 3.9pc).
The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were in 'department stores' (up 5.9pc) and 'non-specialised stores' (up 5.3pc).
Meanwhile, the overall value of retail sales last month decreased by 1pc in comparison with January 2018.
Excluding the motor sector as regards retail sales value, there was an increase of 0.5pc in a monthly comparison and a jump of 3.8pc year-on-year.
Online Editors
