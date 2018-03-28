Retail sales volume drops 0.2pc month-on-month - CSO

Excluding motor trades, the volume of sales actually increased by 0.6pc last month, compared with January 2018.

On an annual basis, if the motor sector is excluded, the volume of retail sales increased 6.3pc.

According to the latest CSO figures, the largest monthly volume drops were seen across two sectors: 'books, newspapers and stationery' (down 6.2pc) and 'food, beverages and tobacco' (down 3.9pc).