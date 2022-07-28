Retail sales go into reverse amid rising inflation

Clothing and footwear sales decreased in June, according to the CSO

Retail sales turned negative last month for the first time since the Covid-19 emergency ended, as high inflation began to have an impact on buying behaviour.

Sales volumes fell 1.3pc on a monthly basis in June and were 6.6pc lower compared to last year, according to Central Statistics Office figures published Thursday.

The decline came amid soaring inflation which hit 9.1pc in June and marks a reversal in the recovery of the pandemic-hit domestic economy.

In May, retail sales remained unchanged, while in April, retail sales volume climbed 4.1pc compared to the month prior, the strongest monthly sales in more than a year.

The value of sales in June was also down. Excluding car sales spending, the value figure decreased 0.1pc on a monthly basis but was 3.2pc higher compared to 2021.

Despite the decline, overall volume of sales was still 2.4pc higher than pre-Covid levels in February 2020.

In June, department store sales rose by almost a fifth. Books, newspapers and stationery received a boost of 10.4pc compared to the month prior.

However, last month’s sales of electrical goods fell by 13.5pc as consumers began to avoid large purchases. Hardware, paints and glass were also part of this downward trend, with sales falling 11.3pc, while clothing and footwear sales also dropped by 6.3pc from May.

Some sectors are still enjoying an improving sales trend, however,

Bars rose by 54.5pc compared with June 2021, yet despite this strong recovery sales still remained 24pc lower than the pre-Covid level of February 2020.

Pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics was the only other sector that showed an annual increase alongside bars, with sales rising by 6.6pc.

Food, beverage and tobacco sales decreased by 14.6pc across the year as grocery inflation rose to 7.7pc, its highest level since August 2008.

Amid rising fuel costs, the sales of fuel fell 10.9pc compared to prep-pandemic levels. While the value of fuel sales rose by 28.5pc in the year to June, the volume sold fell by 6.9pc, reflecting higher prices.

This month, Irish supermarkets recorded a 15pc rise in online spend, according to Kantar. This was potentially linked to a desire to travel less to save fuel.

June’s online sales dipped slightly to 4.9pc from 5.7pc last month. This was the same as June 2021 and lower than 6.7pc in June 2020 when some restrictions remained in place.