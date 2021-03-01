Retail sales down 14pc year on year in January

Retail sales fell 14pc in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

All non-essential shops have been closed in Ireland since 6pm on December 31 under Level 5 restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

The volume of retail sales decreased by 21.8pc in January when compared to December 2020 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

When car sales are excluded, the volume of retail sales decreased by 16.3pc in January this year over the previous month and decreased by 9.8pc when compared with January 2020, according to the CSO.

Compared with January 2020, the volume of retail sales was unsurprisingly considerably lower in bars, down 91pc.

Sales were down 68pc year-on-year in clothing, footwear and textiles.

Books, newspapers and stationery was down 53pc year on year in January.

Other categories where there were big drops in sales year-on-year include departments stores (down 39pc), furniture and lighting (down 38.5pc), fuel (down 25pc) and motor sales, which were down 19.6pc.

However, the volume of retail sales was higher in January 2021 compared to the same period of last year in food, beverages and tobacco (specialised stores), where there was 17pc increase in volume.

Electrical good were up 10pc year on year, while hardware, paints and glass sales were up just under 2pc, according to the CSO.

Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales decreased by 15pc in the month and fell by 14pc on an annual basis.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician at the CSO, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed had a significant impact on the retail sector in 2020.”

Ms Kelleher added that April last year saw the highest seasonally adjusted monthly decrease (-35.7pc) related to the first lockdown. This was followed by a sharp recovery in May 2020 (+32.8pc) and June 2020 (+41.4pc) as the country re-opened.

Online Editors