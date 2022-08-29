Retail sales dip in July despite rise in socialising

Friends enjoy a few pints at the bar of John Kavanagh's pub in Glasnevin, Dublin. Pubs saw a boom in business in July, with sales rising 23pc from June. Picture by Mark Condren

Retail sales in Ireland fell in July as consumers grappled with rising costs. The volume of retail sales declined 1.6pc from June and decreased by 8.1pc in the year to July.

Despite the slowdown in retail sales last month, sales recorded in July were at the same level as February 2020 before the pandemic commenced, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Some categories saw a decline in sales as consumers faced soaring costs.

Purchases of books, newspapers and stationery were down over a quarter in July compared to the month prior, while sales of pharmaceuticals, medicines and cosmetics also fell by 6.8pc.

Other categories that recorded a dip in sales last month included motor trades and department stores.

Consumers also faced spiralling fuel costs compared to a year ago. The value of fuel sales rose by 23.1pc in the year to July 2022, while the corresponding volume of fuel sold fell by 7.5pc in the same period.

Consumers also cut back on purchases of food, beverages and tobacco, with sales declining 10pc across the year. Grocery inflation in August soared to a 14-year high of 9.5pc.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online also dipped slightly to 4.4pc from 5pc in June.

However, online shopping remains a popular choice for consumers when it comes to groceries. According to Kantar, over 16pc of Irish population now purchase their groceries online to track spending and reduce petrol costs.

Despite the onslaught of rising costs, consumers also embraced the opportunity to socialise in July’s fine weather, with bars recording a 23pc growth in sales between July and July.

This marked the largest monthly volume increase reported by the CSO this month.

This demand was also echoed in the annual growth, with sales at bars rising 56.8pc across the year.

However, this comparison is from a low base due to some restrictions remaining in place in July last year, according to the CSO.

“Despite this large recovery over the previous year, bar sales remained 8.4% lower than its pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020,” said statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

Clothing and footwear purchases were up 4.3pc in the year to July, while furniture and lighting sales rose slightly by 1.1pc compared to last July.