Retail sales at a standstill in May as consumers grapple with rising costs

Clothing and footwear sales decreased by 21pc in May, according to the CSO

The volume of retail sales remained unchanged on a monthly basis in May and were 0.3pc higher than the same month last year, according to the latest Central Statistics Office figures.

The numbers show no sign of a consumer led spending splurge as the first restriction-free summer since 2019 kicks off.

In April, retail sales volume climbed 4.1pc compared to March, the strongest monthly sales in more than a year.

However, a post-lockdown boom now appears unlikely as inflationary pressures mount. Irish inflation hit 8.2pc in May, slightly higher than the EU average of 8.1pc.

The value of retail sales in May was also down, the first decline this year, excluding car sales spending was 0.1pc down on a monthly basis.

In May, department store sales rose by a fifth compared to April, while electrical goods and hardware, paints and glass saw sales increase by 9.2pc and 6.5pc respectively.

However, furniture and light categories recorded declines of 22.3pc last month compared to April. Clothing and footwear sales also decreased by 21pc from the month prior.

A bright spot is bar sales, which skyrocketed by 769pc compared to May last year when pubs were still subject to lockdowns. Despite the recovery, sales are more than a quarter lower than pre-pandemic figures in February 2020.

Books, newspapers and stationery sales also rose by 107pc over the year.

The soaring costs of fuel was also reflected in the report. While the value of fuel sales rose by 27.2pc in the year to May, the volume sold fell by 0.5pc as consumers cut back.

May’s online sales grew 1.2pc to 6.1pc. This was slightly higher than the figure recorded in May 2021 but over 7pc lower than May 2020 when Ireland was in lockdown.

Last month, Irish supermarkets recorded a 9.3pc rise in online spend, according to Kantar. This was potentially linked to a desire to travel less to save fuel.

Despite the lack of growth in May, retail sales last month proved to be 7.2pc overall higher than pre-pandemic levels reported in February 2020.