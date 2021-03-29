Retail investors see losses surge during lockdown

THERE was a large increase in the number of retail investors losing money on stock markets during the start of the lockdown.

The pandemic has seen the number of new stock market accounts being opened by Irish small investors more than doubling.

There has also been a sharp rise in daily trades, the Central Bank has revealed.

All advisory firms reported an increase in the percentage of retail clients losing money.

Bored at home, many people are turning to the stock market and engaging in day trading for entertainment and in the hope of making profits.

In the US, day traders using the Robinhood trading platform are behind the trading frenzy in videogame retailer GameStop’s shares.

Many of these are seen as inexperienced investors.

This country has also seen a Covid-related surge in people buying shares who would not normally invest in the stock market.

The Central Bank collected a sample of data from investment firms relating to retail client activity during the period December 2019 to April 2020, according to its Consumer Protection Outlook Report for 2021.

The analysis showed that during the period of significant market volatility in the early weeks of the pandemic the average number of retail accounts opened increased by 116pc.

The average number of daily trades increased significantly by 171pc. All firms reported an increase in the percentage of retail clients losing money in the period, the Central Bank said.

Director of consumer protection in the Central Bank Gráinne McEvoy warned retail investors to be careful when taking investment decisions, particularly during periods of increased volatility.

The Central Bank said firms are required to monitor and evaluate the products they sell and to take into account changes to their investors’ risk profiles as a result of Covid-19.

Products that may have been considered suitable for sale to investors previously, may no longer be suitable in the current climate, it said.

The Consumer Protection Outlook Report also says that making it easier to hold senior individuals in financial services accountable would be one of the main priorities for this year.

Much criticism has been levelled at the current regulatory regime which has meant individuals were not named after serious shortcoming were found and fines were imposed on Davy Stockbrokers and Ulster Bank recently.

“Consumer protection begins with the financial services firms,” said Ms McEvoy.

“We expect all firms to consider each risk we have identified, in the context of their own risk assessments, and to take all appropriate actions to protect their customers.”

The bank says it expects firms to be proactive and meticulous in ensuring they do business in a way that protects consumers and investors.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

