| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Retail hit hardest as households put €3bn into savings

Those who did spend money largely purchased food and other essentials. There was big shift to online sales, which shot up to a record 15.5pc of the total turnover for all businesses in April Expand

Close

Those who did spend money largely purchased food and other essentials. There was big shift to online sales, which shot up to a record 15.5pc of the total turnover for all businesses in April

Those who did spend money largely purchased food and other essentials. There was big shift to online sales, which shot up to a record 15.5pc of the total turnover for all businesses in April

PA

Those who did spend money largely purchased food and other essentials. There was big shift to online sales, which shot up to a record 15.5pc of the total turnover for all businesses in April

David Chance

Retail sales fell off a cliff in April and recorded their steepest drop since the worst days of the financial crisis as the coronavirus pandemic kept consumers locked down in their homes and household savings took a record jump.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released yesterday showed that retail sales fell by 35.4pc in April from March - more than double the pace of the 16.8pc decline recorded in January 2009 as the financial crisis erupted.

On an annual basis, sales dropped by 43.3pc for April, when Ireland introduced some of the toughest lockdown rules in Europe in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.