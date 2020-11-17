Retail footfall falls more than anywhere in Europe – report

Footfall in Irish shops has fallen more than anywhere else in Europe since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a report from Retail Ireland.

The lobby group has taken its information from Google mobility tracking data and excluded grocery and pharmacy shops.

Non-essential retailers have been particularly hard hit by measures aimed at limiting the spread of the global pandemic.

This has resulted in hundreds of shops across the country temporarily pulling down the shutters, placing thousands of people on wage supports.

People started adjusting their behaviour long before the most recent Level 5 restrictions were formally announced last month, according to the report.

Retailers are increasingly concerned about their ability to manage social distancing, queueing and stock replenishment in the three-week December window, when restrictions are expected to ease somewhat, according to Retail Ireland.

Retail Ireland director, Arnold Dillon, said: “In response to falling Covid case numbers and the need to manage Christmas trading safely over the coming weeks, the government should move to unwind retail restrictions in advance of December."

"A short three-week shopping window in December will create significant additional challenges for retailers working to manage numbers in stores and reduce the need for queues,” he added.

Mr Dillion said the run up to Christmas is “make or break” for many shop owners and every day they can open will count.

“Many are relying on the period to make up for the major financial hit taken earlier in the year,” he added.

Recent CSO figures show the volume of total retail sales was 9.7pc higher in September compared to 12 months ago, suggesting that there may still have been some pent-up demand in the economy.

Online sales fell from the high of 15.3pc recorded in April to 4.3pc in September as more shops were open longer. However, since then Level 5 restrictions have been introduced across the country.

