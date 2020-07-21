Retail Excellence appoints new MD

Retail Excellence has appointed Duncan Graham as its new managing director.

He takes over from David Fitzsimons.

Originally from Nottingham, Mr Graham has “a wealth of experience” in Irish retail since his arrival in Cork in 1996 where he spent two years running the Marks & Spencer store before relocating to Dublin, a statement from Retail Excellence said.

Since then he has worked with Brown Thomas as general manager before becoming CEO of a ladies wear company.

For the last nine years he has been responsible for the expansion of the Specsavers brand across Ireland, Scotland and Spain.

Commenting on the appointment Retail Excellence chairman and COO of Applegreen, Joe Barrett, said: “We are delighted that Duncan has joined Retail Excellence at such a critical time for Irish retail and we wish him success in helping shape the industry for the future.”

Online Editors