OSSM Cloud Solutions has partnered with Respa Beds in a €300,000 deal to streamline processes for the family-owned bedding company.

Respa Beds implements €300k software solution in bid to increase mattress output by 40pc

The Dublin-based software provider customised an Oracle NetSuite ERP solution for Respa's ordering, manufacturing and delivery processes.

Based at Oldcastle, Co Meath, Respa Beds manufactures and supplies mattresses, divans, headboards and springs for more than 300 retail outlets and hospitality clients across Ireland and the UK.

The decision to implement the cloud-based platform comes as the company announces its intention to increase mattress output by 40pc over the next three to five years.

With 3,000 different order options for mattresses, and more than 100,000 headboard and divan variations, the new solution is expected to reduce customer order follow up by 20pc.

CFO Respa Beds Sean Browne said that prior to implementation, the firm lacked visibility of the business, which impeded the business growth.

Respa Beds, which has been in operation for more than 70 years, has a current annual turnover of over €20m and a staff base of 170.

Some of Respa Beds' clients include Ashford Castle in Mayo, Radisson Group, and the Sanderson Hotel in London.

