| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Reopening without tourists - Emigration museum chief sees future for Ireland's epic tales

In Person: Patrick Greene, chief executive, Epic

Optimistic: Patrick Greene is confident the museum can stay open, unless the pandemic forces another national lockdown Expand

Close

Optimistic: Patrick Greene is confident the museum can stay open, unless the pandemic forces another national lockdown

Optimistic: Patrick Greene is confident the museum can stay open, unless the pandemic forces another national lockdown

Optimistic: Patrick Greene is confident the museum can stay open, unless the pandemic forces another national lockdown

Shawn Pogatchnik

The entrance has just opened for the first time in four months - and Patrick Greene beams a smile of relief as a mother and two children walk through the door to buy tickets.

"My fear for weeks has been that we would open the doors and nobody comes," says Greene, CEO of Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin's Docklands. "There was every prospect of opening up and no one turning up - a party with no guests."

Dr Patrick Greene Expand

Close

Dr Patrick Greene

Dr Patrick Greene

Dr Patrick Greene

It's a bit odd to hear this from the director of what is the World Travel Awards' reigning title holder as 'Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction'. The museum, which explores the impact that Irish emigration has made on the world, beat the Acropolis, Colosseum and Eiffel Tower for the honour.