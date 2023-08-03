Rental income increases at Ireland’s largest private landlord

Irish Residential Properties Reit, Ireland’s largest private landlord, said occupancy levels hit 99.5pc in the first half of the year as “strong” demand showed no signs of slowing.

The company, which has a portfolio of almost 4,000 homes in Ireland, reported revenue growth in a trading update published today.

Revenues rose 5.2pc to €44.3m in the first six months of the year.

The average rent now stands at €1,772 a month, up from €1,750 reported at the end of last year.

It is also a 5pc increase from the average monthly rent per unit in the first half of 2022, which stood at €1,688.

Net rental income rose to €34.3m in the first half of the year, up 5.1pc from 2022. Net rental margin was maintained at 77.5pc despite ongoing inflationary pressures as the company focused on cost reduction initiatives.

The landlord’s earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were €28.7m, 6.9pc higher than the corresponding period last year.

Ires also disposed of assets valued at €22m in the period and also agreed to sell 194 units for gross proceeds of €72m including VAT.

Around 91 units are expected to sell before the end of this month for €38.12m.

The group’s portfolio value fell in the first half of the year following a “recalibration” of the real estate sector in recent months. The portfolio is currently valued at €1.43bn.

"This non-cash revaluation of our assets reflects sector yield shifts and weakening in values across the real estate sector in response to wider macroeconomic conditions,” chief executive Margaret Sweeney said.

The Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.45 cents per share for the period, up 6.5pc from the same time last year.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the company said it expects to be in a strong position in the coming year due to its large portfolio and strong levels of demand.

“While uncertain conditions may persist, our performance illustrates the resilience of our high-quality assets and efficient operating model. By maintaining our focus on performance, prudent financial management and operational excellence, I am confident in our ability to continue generating attractive long-term returns for shareholders,” Ms Sweeney said.