Renewables firm RWE calls for planning reform as it pledges €1.5bn to Irish offshore wind

German renewables giant RWE has called on the Government to speed up the planning process as it prepares to invest €1.5bn in Ireland by 2030.

“Renewable energy can help Ireland meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets and will also play a key role in delivering energy security for the Irish economy,” said RWE country chair Cathal Hennessy.

“But this will only happen if the correct policy frameworks are in place and adequate resources are available within key areas such as planning and energy provision,” he said at the Wind Energy Ireland conference in Dublin today.

RWE is currently developing the €1bn ‘Dublin Array’ offshore wind farm with Irish company Saorgus Energy, which will add up to 61 turbines off the Bray coast that it believes can generate up to 900 megawatts (MW) of energy.

The Irish government has pledged to boost energy generated from renewable sources to 80pc by 2030, requiring a further 5GW of offshore wind capacity to be installed.

Ireland has just one offshore wind farm, SSE Airtricity’s 25 MW Arklow Bank, off the coast of Co. Wicklow.

The government has fast-tracked planning permission for six “strategic” offshore wind projects, including the Dublin Array and the 1 gigawatt Codling Wind Park off the Wicklow coast.

But the projects have yet to obtain consent from the Environment Minister through a new maritime area planning process and will also have to go through An Bord Pleanála.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor pulled out of its offshore wind partnership with Ireland’s ESB last year due to reported dissatisfaction with the country’s regulatory and planning regime.

Later this year, the Government is due to launch its first ever offshore wind energy auction, which will guarantee providers a price for their renewable power.

RWE has an onshore wind farm at Dromadda Beg, near Listowel, Co. Kerry, and has battery storage facilities in Dublin and Monaghan.

The company is currently piloting a €12m airborne wind project at Bangor Erris in north Mayo, with European funding, which it hopes can piggyback on offshore or onshore wind farms to help generate even more energy.

It involves tethering a kite or unmanned aircraft to a cable to capture wind at altitudes above 200 metres.

RWE is committed to investing a total of €50bn by 2030 to expand its total green energy portfolio to 50 gigawatts (GW).