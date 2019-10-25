Relief for Ulster Bank customers as 'transfer hitch' resolved ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

A delay in the payment of wages for thousands of Ulster Bank customers has now been resolved, the company has said.

A delay in the payment of wages for thousands of Ulster Bank customers has now been resolved, the company has said.

Earlier today, customers were shocked to discover their wages had not gone through their accounts after a hitch delayed the transfer of electronic payments.

This is now happening on a regular basis with banks in this country in the lead-up to bank holidays.

The bank was unable to say how many account holders were impacted, but it insisted that not all customers have been hit by the technical glitch.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD called on Ulster Bank earlier to identify the number of customers who have been affected by delayed credit payments to their customers’ accounts.

The bank has been fined €3.5m in the past for its failure to operate its electronic payment system. Its system totally broke down in 2012.

Recently it emerged it was unable to process so-called negative interest rates on corporate accounts because of limitations of its IT systems.

Online Editors