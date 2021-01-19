| 9.7°C Dublin

Regulator to get sweeping powers to spy on executives

Email interception and phone taps raise civil liberties fears

Jon Ihle

The Government intends to give the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) sweeping new powers to carry out surveillance and intercept communications to fight cartels.

According to a consultation document published last week by the Department of Business, Employment and Innovation, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is seeking changes to competition law to allow the CCPC to bypass An Garda Siochána and the Courts Service to gather evidence of white collar crimes.

The new law will include provisions to wiretap telephone conversations, access internet communications and obtain clandestine recordings of private meetings.

