Regional woes – Are flights to Kerry and Donegal really worth €7m a year?

Following the collapse of Stobart Air, it’s worth asking if public service obligation air routes have had their day

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Cabinet will today discuss a rapid procurement process aimed at securing an operator within a month for two taxpayer-funded public service obligation (PSO) air routes from Dublin to Donegal and Dublin to  Kerry.

Stobart Air, which collapsed over the weekend, had been operating the PSO services as part of its wider Aer Lingus Regional franchise.

But with the subvention costing €7m a year and the two routes having carried virtually no passengers during the pandemic, the decision to quickly find a replacement operator smacks of political opportunism rather than any sensible use of public funds to maintain regional connectivity.

