Regional woes – Are flights to Kerry and Donegal really worth €7m a year?

Cabinet will today discuss a rapid procurement process aimed at securing an operator within a month for two taxpayer-funded public service obligation (PSO) air routes from Dublin to Donegal and Dublin to Kerry.

Stobart Air, which collapsed over the weekend, had been operating the PSO services as part of its wider Aer Lingus Regional franchise.

But with the subvention costing €7m a year and the two routes having carried virtually no passengers during the pandemic, the decision to quickly find a replacement operator smacks of political opportunism rather than any sensible use of public funds to maintain regional connectivity.

That millions of euro of taxpayers’ money is likely to be pumped into the services over the remainder of the year deserves close scrutiny. While the PSO routes receive public funds because they would otherwise not be commercially viable, propping them up at a time when passenger demand is so depressed seems a waste of taxpayers’ money. A broader question also has to be asked: have the PSOs had their day? By car, the journey from Kerry Airport to Dublin takes about three-and-a-quarter hour s. From Cork Airport to Dublin is just under three hours. Aer Lingus scrapped its Dublin-Cork service in 2003. Ryanair followed suit in 2011 and no PSO service exists between the country’s two largest cities. So how can a 25-minute difference by car justify a PSO route for Kerry, for instance? It’s a question unlikely to be answered at this morning’s Cabinet meeting. Donegal, arguably, has a stronger case. It’s about a four-hour journey by car from Donegal Airport to Dublin, and the airport does not have any other air services during normal times, unlike Kerry, which benefited from connections to places such as London, Berlin and Alicante. But still, the question has to be asked if it is the most efficient use of public funds to underwrite an air service between the two locations? Meanwhile, Estonia carrier Nordica has expressed an interest in operating the Dublin-Kerry route. Aer Lingus also said yesterday that it would operate the Dublin-Kerry route, “subject to an appropriate PSO arrangement being put in place”. “Aer Lingus is also actively exploring options that would enable the provision of a Dublin-Donegal service,” it said. Conceivably, it if secured the PSOs, it could then outsource the services to another operator.