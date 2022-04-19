Regional airports to get €16.4m from State to aid post-Covid bounce back

Regional airports have been awarded almost €16.4m in Government funding over the next four years.

Almost €6.6m has been allocated to airports in Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry, under the state’s Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

Shannon airport will receive €4.3m, while Cork airport has been granted €5.5m.

It’s the first time Shannon and Cork airports have been included in the regional funding plan, which is limited by size and passenger numbers.

The Department of Transport said that due to suppressed passenger numbers in 2020 and 2021, as a direct result of the pandemic, both airports have become eligible for funding in 2022.

The five airports will also be eligible to apply for almost €22m in operational grant aid later this year to support air traffic control, fire services and security.

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton said the money will contribute to investment in safety and security measures and projects focused on “sustainability”.

Proposals for “sustainable” projects include solar farms, electric vehicles (EV) and airport EV charging facilities and the replacement of airport lighting with more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Cork airport is also set to complete a significant electrical substation project this year.

‘‘Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid crisis and has allocated an unprecedented €161m in aviation specific supports, in 2021 alone, to our airports,” Ms Naughton said.

"Today’s announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland's regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future.”

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine welcomed the €4.3m in funding for Shannon airport, saying it will “enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector,” Ms Considine said.

“Throughout the pandemic we have endeavoured to improve our airport and make the passenger experience more enjoyable and easier.”