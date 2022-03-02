Reduced spending and higher tax take boosts public finances

A TCFD support campaign launched in 2020 by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to improve the level of climate-related reporting among Irish corporates now has 35 Irish supporters. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The tax take is up so far in 2021 and government spending is €1.2bn below the same period last year.

Exchequer figures to the end of February show a surplus of €900m, a huge swing versus a deficit of €700m a year ago as Covid supports have been wound down and with the economy on an upward swing.

On a 12-month rolling basis the Exchequer recorded a deficit of €5.7bn, largely down to the huge costs of supports to offset the hit from Covid on households and businesses.

With most government supports now either lapses or in the process of closing and continued jobs growth that outsized spending should end fairly quickly – although the impact on the economy from the war in Ukraine is unpredictable.

In the first two months of the year tax revenue was €10.1bn, which was €1.7bn up on the same period last year. However, the early months of 2021 were distorted by a number of one-off factors. A better comparison to 2020 still shows tax income up 10pc.

Non-tax revenue and capital resources for the first two months of the year stood at €2.3bn, less than last year.

Total expenditure to the end-February was €13.9bn including gross voted expenditure of €11.6bn and non-voted expenditure of €2.3bn.

With a jobs recovery in full swing the bulk of higher taxes collected in February was driven by income tax receipts.

February is not typically a significant month for corporation tax, and receipts of just €219m were collected and is a non-VAT due month.

Still, cumulative VAT receipts for this year of €3.4bn reflect an increase of 27pc on 2021 and are an insight into real spending levels.

Excise duty, stamp duty receipts and capital gains tax are all up, although in the case of the latter its partly down to a technical adjustment by Revenue.

The Department of Finance did indicated signs of strong growth in property values and share transactions, both of which benefit capital taxes.



