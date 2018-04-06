The cosmetic skincare clinic business operated by Northern Ireland 'Botox Queen' Dr Leah Totton last year enjoyed record sales and profits.

Record sales and profits for Irish winner of TV's 'The Apprentice'

The medical doctor claimed BBC's 'The Apprentice' TV series crown in 2013 with a plan to launch a 'Botox Empire' of cosmetic clinics.

A native of Derry, Dr Totton's win resulted in businessman Alan Sugar parting with £250,000 (€286,000) to invest in the business. Mr Sugar has admitted that it was the promised high profit margins that persuaded him to choose Dr Totton - and the 29-year-old has delivered on her promise.

Now, new accounts filed by Dr Totton's Dr Leah Ltd show that its pre-tax profits increased by 6pc to £268,487 (€307,525) in the 12 months to the end of June last. This followed revenues at the company soaring by 43pc, going from £893,911 to £1.27m (€1.45m) during the 12 months.

The jump in revenues was driven by a full year's business of Dr Leah's second clinic, which opened in Essex in 2016. Dr Leah and Mr Sugar each hold a 50pc shareholding and company paid out dividends last year of £200,000. This followed £100,000 paid out in dividends in 2016 and £150,000 in 2015.

The directors' report said the company enjoyed record sales and profits last year. The directors said: "Both clinics continue to perform well and in line with financial targets.

"The board remains confident that with the steps already taken, together with the continued growth of the brand name, this will result in further demand for our services and is confident that the business will continue to grow."

The directors state that the company performed very well last year and confirmed that the new financial year has started well and the company continues to grow in line with expectations.

Dr Leah clinics customers can pay between £199 (€228) and £400 (€458) for Botox 'area' treatments.

