Record prices drive rapid revenue and profit growth at miner Kenmare

Record high prices have led to earnings and after-tax profits at Irish mining firm Kenmare growing by around a third so far this year.

Kenmare, which produces titanium minerals and zircon from the Moma mine in northern Mozambique, saw half-yearly revenues up 9pc on the same period in 2021, to $182.1m (around €179m) on a free on board basis.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $105.5m (around €104m), up 28pc on 2021.

After-tax profit came in at $62.5m, a 30pc increase on 2021.

Kenmare announced an interim dividend of 10.98 US cents per share, a 51pc increase on the first half of last year and in line with target.

The results are down to record average prices for all finished products of $429 per tonne, a 52pc increase on the first half of 2021.

Net debt was down by $17.3m to $65.5m in the first half of the year, due largely to the repayment of a $15.7m term loan and a $40m revolving credit facility.

Managing director Michael Carvill said the results were down to continued “strong market conditions for all Kenmare’s products”.

“After a challenging first five months of the year, production improved in late May and this has continued for the 12 weeks since then,” he said.

“At this run rate, we remain on track to achieve guidance, albeit at the bottom of the range.

“We expect that our financial position will continue to strengthen in [the second half of 2022], as shipments are anticipated to increase and our order book is largely committed.”