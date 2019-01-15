Record numbers travel through Dublin Airport in 2018

About 29.4 million people started and ended their journey at Dublin Airport last year, while a further 2.1 million passengers used the airport as a hub.

Short-haul traffic increased by 5pc to 26.5 million, while long-haul passenger numbers increased by 15pc to five million.

Traffic growth was underpinned by a strong performance from transatlantic and other long-haul routes, coupled with what the airport said was "healthy growth" in continental European traffic, and the continued expansion of Dublin Airport as a gateway between North America and Europe.

"Dublin Airport enjoyed its eighth consecutive year of passenger growth in 2018 and I’d like to thank the travelling public, our airline customers, our staff and the staff of all the other companies at the airport for helping to generate yet another record year," Vincent Harrison, MD of the airport, said.

Continental European traffic, which is Dublin Airport’s largest market, increased by 7pc last year, as almost 16.3 million passengers took flights to and from continental European destinations.

Meanwhile UK traffic increased by 1pc, with almost 10.1 million passengers travelling to and from UK airports last year.

UK traffic growth has been sluggish for the past two years due to the weakness of sterling amid concerns about the impact of Brexit on the UK economy.

