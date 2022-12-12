Record number working in multinationals despite ‘tech wreck’ job losses

The number of multinational employees in Ireland has reached a new record of over 300,000. Jobs in IDA Ireland client companies grew 9pc to 301,475 over the last year, the State’s development agency said in its annual report. It means a net gain of 24,019 jobs in the year - up 43pc on 2021.

Job losses were at a record low, coming in at 8,407 in 2022.

A significant proportion - 104 of the 242 investments won in 2022 - were new-name investments.

Just over half (52pc) of all new foreign investments went to regions outside Dublin, according to IDA’s annual report, with the mid-east region seeing the highest percentage of employment growth and more than 21,000 new jobs.

The business and financial services and information and communications sectors saw the highest proportion of new jobs added, at 9pc each, with modern manufacturing next at 8pc.

However, IDA’s interim chief executive Mary Buckley said there was "a climate of significant uncertainty with persistent risks”. She said companies are likely to adopt a “cautious approach, so slower growth is likely in 2023 with less clarity” in the second half of the year.

The agency said it was “monitoring” the situation in the technology sector and is actively engaging with its client base on recent job losses.

“The layoffs announced in recent weeks are regrettable and our thoughts are with those who have lost or are in the process of losing their jobs,” the agency said in a statement.

“The companies that have announced job losses in recent days will continue to operate in Ireland and are important companies in the global and Irish ecosystem.”

The Tánaiste said Ireland has “not been immune to the challenges created by global events of recent months and we expect those to continue into 2023.”

“While I am concord about the job losses in tech, there is a good pipeline of new investments coming from the multinationals and Irish-owned corporations in a range of sectors,” Leo Varadkar said Monday.