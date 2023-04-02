RDS gets council blessing for plan to turn St Mary’s Church in Ballsbridge into event space

In November, it was reported the RDS had bought the former St Mary's Church on Anglesea Road in Dublin in a deal understood to be worth €4m. Photo: The Royal Dublin Society

The Royal Dublin Society had an eventful week, with Dublin City Council planners giving it the green light to change the use of the recently purchased St Mary’s Church in Ballsbridge to an event space.

The council’s website said the RDS’s plan to turn the church, on the corner of Anglesea Road and Simmonscourt Road, into a space to accommodate hospitality activities, events, community uses, meetings and exhibitions, and provide incidental space ancillary to the overall use of the society has been granted.

It has also been granted permission to remove trees to facilitate development, plant trees and complete landscaping works to church grounds.

Permission was also granted for up to three temporary marquee structures within the lands of the church for uses associated with events taking place at the RDS and the church.

In November 2022, the Irish Times reported the RDS had bought the church in a deal understood to be worth about €4m.

The newspaper reported the RDS had plans to integrate the site into its plan for a redeveloped 20,000 capacity stadium hosting Leinster rugby, concerts and the Dublin Horse Show. It said the RDS is expected to use it as an access point to the stadium, while developing the church.

Brokers warn of impact of climate on insurance

Urgent planning is needed to make sure that insurance cover for climate hazards is affordable into the future, Brokers Ireland has warned.

Brokers Ireland, which represents more than 1,200 Irish insurance and financial brokers, was reacting to last week’s Central Bank reports that identified the significant challenges that climate change poses to the insurance sector.

“Climate change is upon us but preparation for its effects on insurance cover and cost need urgent attention,” said Cathie Shannon of Brokers Ireland.

Host Ireland sees the sun with new brand name

Host Ireland has rebranded as Elio Networks to coincide with its launch into the Cork market. The connectivity service provider is investing and expanding across Ireland in 2023, with launches in Limerick and in Galway planned for later this year. International expansion may follow.

Last year Elio Networks was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure, an investment business listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The new name is derived from Helios, the mythological sun god and Elio Networks worked with Tribe, a Dublin based digital agency, to develop the rebrand.