Rapid-growth financial app Revolut sees Dublin as future tech hub

British cross-border banking app Revolut says it’s seeking an operating license to provide EU financial services from Ireland and “sees Dublin as a hub for technology talent”, according to its new country manager, Joe Heneghan.
Mr Heneghan, who joined Revolut from Ulster Bank only last month, today leads a nine-member team from offices on North Wall Quay.
But he told a Banking Payments & Federation Ireland conference today that the 4-year-old company is rapidly growing globally - and that growth will include Dublin.
“The decision has been taken in Revolut to create a base in Ireland. We are in the middle of an application for an operating licence, effectively the same licence we operate under in the UK,” he told the conference.
Asked how quickly the product was growing here, Mr Heneghan said more than 500,000 Irish residents had downloaded the app.
He said users who initially used it for two of its strong suits - fee-free foreign exchange withdrawals and cash transfers between Revolut users - were increasingly experimenting with the app’s other services, including share purchases. He said such deals were averaging $284 (€258) per transaction for the app’s limited pool of stocks on offer.
Mr Heneghan said the product was currently restricted to customers aged 18 or over and the median age of its customers was 32. But he said the firm planned to launch a “Revolut Junior” version that would allow users potentially as young as 7 to learn to manage money in coordination with their parents.
He noted how quickly Revolut was being adopted by university-age students, citing the example of his own son, who used the product for managing foreign exchange transfers and purchases while studying in Canada. When his son went out to study there two years ago, few of his Canadian peers knew what Revolut was – but by the time his son returned to Ireland 18 months later, most of his 20-year-old classmates were using the app.
“We feel we’ve reached a tipping point,” he said. “There’s big change happening in the company. It's gone from a very small operation to having 1,500 people and it’s going to keep growing.”
When asked whether Revolut might enter the lending market, he said the firm would “enter that space very cautiously because it entails risks”.
The Irish operating licence being sought by Revolut would allow it to process payments from an Irish base across the remaining 27 members of the EU once the UK exits the bloc. For now, Revolut’s London headquarters, where approximately a third of the company’s staff is based, leads those functions.
