Rapid-growth financial app Revolut sees Dublin as future tech hub

British cross-border banking app Revolut says it’s seeking an operating license to provide EU financial services from Ireland and “sees Dublin as a hub for technology talent”, according to its new country manager, Joe Heneghan.

Mr Heneghan, who joined Revolut from Ulster Bank only last month, today leads a nine-member team from offices on North Wall Quay.

But he told a Banking Payments & Federation Ireland conference today that the 4-year-old company is rapidly growing globally - and that growth will include Dublin.

“The decision has been taken in Revolut to create a base in Ireland. We are in the middle of an application for an operating licence, effectively the same licence we operate under in the UK,” he told the conference.

