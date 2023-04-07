Ralph Lauren’s Kildare Village store drives revenues to €8.3m

Increased trade at global clothing and lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren’s store in Kildare Village last year contributed to revenues more than doubling to €8.3m at its Irish retail operation.

Accounts filed by Ralph Lauren Ireland Ltd show despite the surge in revenues, pre-tax profits declined by 29pc to €346,314 in the 12 months to the end of April 2, 2022.

The profits at the business declined as rent abatements reduced to €173,643 last year from €1m in the previous year and Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme payments of €269,551 in fiscal 2021 did not reoccur last year.

The company’s revenues increased by 117pc from €3.85m to €8.38m as the business recovered from Covid-19 Government restrictions.

The directors state that the revenue of the company “is driven by the sales realised in the RL (Ralph Lauren) store in Ireland”.

The directors “are satisfied with the level of profitability achieved by the company during FY22”.

The company commenced trading in August 2007 as a factory outlet store at Kildare Village selling clothing and accessories.

Numbers employed last year increased from 63 to 71 as staff costs rose by 65pc from €690,502 to €1.13m. The company’s costs increased by 55pc or €4.39m from €3.63m to €8.03m.

The accounts disclose that on November 7 last, Ralph Lauren Corporation issued a letter of comfort in respect of the provision of financial support to assist Ralph Lauren Ireland Limited in meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due.

The accounts also reveal that in response to Brexit, management has set up new post-Brexit transportation flows “including to bypass UK territory with direct routes from our central European Warehouse in Italy to our stores in the Republic of Ireland”.

On the business’s future developments, the directors state that the group will continue its strategy of refocusing on its core brands and evolving its product, marketing, and shopping experience to increase desirability and relevance.

The business also intends to evolve its operating model to enable sustainable, profitable sales growth by significantly reducing supply chain lead times, improving its sourcing, and executing a disciplined multi-channel distribution and expansion strategy.

The firm had accumulated profits of €1.87m while its cash funds increased from €93,545 to €305,723.

Globally, Ralph Lauren in the 12 months to the end of April 2 recorded revenues of $6.22bn (€5.7bn), exceeding pre-pandemic revenues in fiscal year 2020.