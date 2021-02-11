Raise a glass: Jameson records sales growth of 3pc

Jameson whiskey has recorded sales growth of 3pc globally in the six months to 31 December 2020.

Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the UK, up 12pc, the United States and Russia both up 7pc, and Ireland where growth increased 4pc.

Jameson Black Barrel posted volume growth of 31pc globally compared to the same period last year, according to results from Irish Distillers for the six months ending 31 December 2020.

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: “Despite an extremely difficult environment, we had a solid start to the financial year, with sales of Jameson Irish whiskey showing resilience by growing 3pc in the first half of the year.”

Jameson sold 4.75 million cases, which was its highest ever volumes in the first half of the year.

This improved performance was aided by sales of over two million cases in the United States in the first half of the year for the second year in row. It was also helped by growth in other key markets including the UK, Russia, and Ireland, according to Mr McQuaid.

The brand also saw continued growth in emerging markets including Nigeria, India, and Brazil.

Mr McQuaid said the results reflect increased demand in the off-trade outlets.

“The pandemic continues to present challenging business conditions for our partners in hospitality, the on-trade and global travel retail. We understand that it will take some time for those sectors to recover and reach pre‐pandemic growth levels, but we are optimistic for the future and confident that they will rebound and emerge even stronger than before,” he added.

The single pot still Irish whiskey category continued its resurgence during the period, driven by value growth in Redbreast, up 33pc.

Value growth was also seen across the Spot range, which was up 31pc.

Online Editors