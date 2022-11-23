Quinlan declares himself bankrupt after 13 years in Nama

Derek Quinlan outside Claridge's in London after buying the hotel in 2006

Celtic Tiger real estate investor Derek Quinlan has declared himself bankrupt in a London court still owing a portion of the debt taken over by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama).

Mr Quinlan, once one of Ireland’s richest men, was Nama’s biggest debtor when it was set up in 2009 and owed billions on failed property deals across Europe.

The financier, who was known for acquiring a string of marquee properties including the Savoy Hotel Group and Canada Square in London’s Docklands, petitioned the court after a three-year dispute with Edgeworth Capital.

Edgeworth had acquired a portion of Mr Quinlan’s debt related to his €1.9bn purchase of Banco Santander’s office complex in Madrid with funding from Royal Bank of Scotland – at the time the biggest property transaction in Europe.

The investment fund, which is owned by Robert Tchenguiz, has been seeking to force Mr Quinlan into bankruptcy since 2019 and successfully scheduled a hearing on the matter last month, but Mr Quinlan has instead declared himself bankrupt.

Mr Quinlan, who is 75, said in a statement that Nama’s refusal to settle his dealings with the agency had left him unable to restart his career and therefore unable fund his defence against Edgeworth’s action.

“Accordingly, I was left with no option but to apply to the court to ask that it exercises its discretion to make a bankruptcy order against me,” the statement said.

“However, it should be emphasised that I am not acceding to Tchenguiz’s bankruptcy petition and the purported petition debt; and the grounds upon which the petition has been presented remain disputed.”

Mr Quinlan said he had worked with his bankers since 2009 to discharge more than €3.8bn in personal and other debts, but had not been able to settle with Nama despite the agency having recouped €3.1bn.

He said that figure represent “hundreds of millions of profit” on debt that had been acquired by the agency at a significant discount and sold on “at the wrong time”.

“These were principally prime real estate assets in London that NAMA could have sold for several hundreds of millions more if they had waited,” he wrote.

“Had NAMA waited to sell the assets, my debts would have been repaid in full with a significant surplus.”

Nama declined to comment by the time of publishing.