Quilter Cheviot Europe appoints Andrew Fahy as chief executive

Andrew Fahy has been appointed as chief executive officer of Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE) as the business plots the expansion of its wealth management capabilities.

Mr Fahy first joined the Irish subsidiary of discretionary investment firm Quilter Cheviot early last year, taking on the role of head of financial planning.

He previously worked at Brewin Dolphin Ireland as the wealth manager’s head of tax and financial planning for over two years. Prior to this, he held a similar role at Investec Europe for almost seven years.

Mr Fahy will take over the position from Brian Weber who left the business at the end of 2022 following over three years in the role.

The appointment of Mr Fahy comes as Dublin-based QCE expands its offering to meet growing demand from clients for a more integrated wealth management offering.

“Over the past year, I have helped to broaden the company’s wealth management capabilities, and in my new role I look forward to pursuing this further and helping to grow the business,” Mr Fahy commented.

“We see being able to offer an integrated wealth management offering, comprising of both investment management and financial planning, to our European clients as a key enabler to QCE’s growth strategy in the years to come,” Quilter Cheviot chief executive Andrew McGlone said.

“Given Andrew’s prior experience, we believe he is the right person to drive this forward,” he added.

Last April, QCE also unveiled the appointments of an investment manager and two financial planners here as part of its growth strategy to evolve its proposition for European clients.

Quilter Cheviot is based in 12 locations across the UK, Jersey and Ireland, with total funds under management of £24.9bn (€28.2bn).