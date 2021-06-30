Quarantine hotel group fails to stop Bennett lawsuit

Irish hotel operator Tifco, which manages 24 hotels and holds the quarantine service contract from the government, has failed in its efforts to halt multi-million euro High Court proceedings taken by companies connected to Bennett Construction.

The action relates to a Celtic Tiger-era hotel that was built in Dundalk, Co Louth by companies controlled by Jim and Stephen Bennett.

Last year, the High Court refused an application by Tifco, which is majority-owned by US private equity giant Apollo, to strike out proceedings taken by five Bennett firms that were connected to the development of what is now the Crowne Plaza hotel at Green Park Estate in Dundalk.

Tifco had argued that the claim against it was frivolous and vexatious.

The hotel company appealed that ruling and has now been unsuccessful in its efforts to reverse the High Court’s decision at the Court of Appeal.

The €3.5m dispute relates to a contract that was drafted in 2007 between Tifco and four of the five Bennett firms. Those Bennett firms had secured a €25.5m loan from Anglo Irish Bank for the development of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Dundalk by a fifth Bennett firm.

Tifco agreed with four Bennett firms that borrowed the money to lease the hotel for almost 35 years.

The agreement included an option whereby the Bennett firms that borrowed the money from Anglo could call on Tifco to buy the hotel’s freehold, and that Tifco could call on the borrowers to sell the freehold to it, for not less than €25.8m.

As security for that option, Tifco agreed to pay a total of €4m as security with Anglo. It was to be paid in five equal instalments between 2010 and 2014.

Related to that agreement, Anglo secured a charge over a €3.5m deposit with it that was made by the fifth Bennett firm that actually undertook construction of the hotel.

But the only payment made by Tifco under the agreement was €292,000 in 2009.

In 2012, Anglo enforced its charge over the €3.5m deposit.

In 2014, receiver Kieran Wallace agreed to sell the hotel to Tifco for €4m.

Solicitors for the five Bennett firms wrote to Tifco in 2017 calling for confirmation that Tifco was liable to those Bennett firms in respect of the €3.5m appropriated by the bank.

The dispute between the parties can now proceed to trial, noted the Court of Appeal.