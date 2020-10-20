‘Put up or shut up’ – activist investors in Aryzta call for clarity on takeover

Aryzta is best known for its Cuisine de France brand in Ireland

Activist investors in Aryzta have called on talks between the company and US hedge fund Elliot to be brought to “a swift conclusion.”

The investors, led by Swiss group Veraison, say they expect both Aryzta and Elliott Advisors to comply with the "Put Up or Shut Up" rule and to provide clarity by the end of this week regarding the potential takeover offer.

“This is in the best interest of all stakeholders as it allows the company and the new leadership to implement any required measures without delay,” they said.

Aryzta confirmed at the beginning of September that it was in advanced talks with US hedge fund Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

It comes as the troubled Swiss-Irish food group is postponing its annual general meeting (AGM).

The meeting had been scheduled to take place next month.

However, in a brief statement today the company said that due to the recently held Extraordinary General Meeting on September 16, “a later AGM date affords the board, acting in the best interests of Aryzta, further time to evaluate the available range of strategic and financial options.”

The new AGM date will be announced “in due course.”

Earlier this month URS Jordi, Aryzta's newly appointed chairman, said the company will explore "all strategic options available".

Mr Jordi, who last month said now was "the worst time" to sell the business, added that the firm's management will do its utmost to put the company back on the road to success.

Aryzta will continue to look at "all unsolicited expressions of interest received," he said.

On a call with analysts on October 6, Mr Jordi said that since Aryzta's extraordinary general meeting last month the company had established a special sub-committee to deal with the unsolicited offers it is receiving.

Among the options being explored is the potential sale of parts of the business.

In the 12 months to August 1 the food group reported a 13pc fall in total revenue to €2.9bn. The company is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, and supplies burger buns to McDonald's.

It has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of €260m decreased by 33pc year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The effect of the Covid-19 had a material impact on underlying Ebitda generation, as people's eating habits changed due to the pandemic.

In May, Aryzta said it had hired investment bank Rothschild to undertake a strategic review of the business, and in July it said it had received a number of unsolicited approaches for the group.

