Pumping growth in a new age of fuel

"Howaya Gordon," says one. "Long time, no see."

"We must catch up soon," says Lawlor, grabbing his arm affably, without breaking pace as he heads out through the busy forecourt into the packed truck park behind the station. Lines of huge rumbling HGVs - just off a ferry - queue to fill their tanks at high-speed diesel pumps.

He stops proudly beside what, at first glance, looks like just another pump, except for a big blue label to say it was installed with help from the EU.

It is, in fact, Ireland's first compressed natural gas pump, taking gas from the public network and compressing it, before pumping it into the tanks of a new generation of trucks, cutting carbon emissions and saving about 25pc over diesel.

"This is the first one in Ireland on a public forecourt and we plan to open five more over the next six months, primarily on busy motorway routes," says Lawlor.

The pump cost more than €1m to install at the garage and took 18 months of planning: "It's quite a big operation to get it installed and was undertaken in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland. We get about 15 to 20 transactions on the pump per day, which is quite small when you look at the amount of diesel trucks that are here right now. But you have to start somewhere."

Across the forecourt from the busy petrol and diesel pumps is a bank of ESB electric car chargers.

To combustion engine enthusiasts, they may seem like a line of digital cameras in a Kodak factory or a row of modems in a printing press. But they spark obvious enthusiasm in the boss of Ireland's biggest petrol seller.

Of the 90 ESB chargers on the island, about a third of them are on Circle K forecourts, he says. "We saw the opportunity early when ESB were looking for a partner so we said, 'yeah, we'd like to be involved in that'."

Over the next month, Circle K sites will be the first to see the next generation of ESB chargers, which will be about three times faster than the current ones. Circle K also has an agreement with Ionity to install 350KW chargers across some of its motorway sites - which are seven times faster than currently available fast-chargers and can charge certain vehicles in as little as 10 minutes.

In fact, Lawlor is so enthused by electric vehicles that he is considering buying a Tesla: "There's a few options I'm looking at. Standard EVs have a range of 200km. That might do me three days a week but not when I need to go a bit further, maybe down the country."

A Tesla could work because it has a range of 300km or 400km, he says.

"But that pushes the price up. There are new models of Tesla coming out for €50,000 rather than €90,000. I'm looking at that but haven't made up my mind yet. But it's important for people like me to show some leadership. My kids have asked me what I am doing to stop climate change and I told them, 'right, let's get an electric car'.

"But, also, electricity will play a big part in the future, even if it may not be the only fuel. And I will have experience of what EV drivers need."

Yet he is not quite ready to give up on fossil fuels just yet: "My wife has a seven-seater diesel which we can all pile into to go down the country or to get the ferry to France. I can't see us getting rid of that for a while to come yet."

He questions if the Government's ambition to have a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is too ambitious: "About 100,000 new cars are sold here every year. So every single new car sold here in the next 10 years needs to be electric.

"The price is too high for many consumers, the choice of vehicles is not there, there's range anxiety, the infrastructure is not there yet."

In the short term, he says, it is important not to lose sight of other ways to reduce carbon emissions, for example the 5pc biofuel mix that Circle K adds to its standard petrol.

Lawlor has had plenty of hands-on experience since he was a teenager to judge the future of the Irish garage. Originally from Tallaght, he worked the night shift at his local Esso while studying business at the Institute of Technology Tallaght: "You learn a lot about customers doing that job."

It also gave him an edge when, after a year, he reversed his initial career choice to become a business studies lecturer by applying for a job as a business analyst on a graduate programme at Esso. Acceptance opened up a series of increasingly challenging jobs in the Esso/ExxonMobil family in Ireland, the UK and Belgium. Eventually, he returned to Ireland as country lead for Esso.

When, in 2014, Denis O'Brien's Topaz purchased Esso, Lawlor was Esso's transition manager and was at the heart of the negotiations.

He recalls: "It was a difficult process and can be hard for the staff with rumours and newspaper stories, and worries about working conditions. But in my role, at least I had all the facts."

The Circle K purchase of Topaz a year later was much more straightforward and came with the promise of expansion and immediate investment, including €35m on four major new motorway service stations - some of the biggest in the world - at Gorey, Kilcullen, Athlone and Kill. Lawlor was appointed fuels director for the new owner.

"I spent three years rolling out electric charging, compressed gas, and developing additives and premium fuel offerings. It was an exciting job."

Now, Lawlor says, when it comes to the future of Circle K, he is relatively agnostic on what fuel mix is used in cars and trucks.

"Anything that can bring, retain or attract footfall on to a service station, that's retail. We're not fussed if it's gas, diesel, petrol or electricity.

"If you go back 20 years, all the money was made on fuel but, with improved stations, now most of the profit comes from the store. And that is not going to change. So because we are a retailer, we don't have any real vested interest in what fuels will be used. All we know is that customer demands will be more complex. Once you are progressive and can feed those needs, then it will work out."

Circle K has a large business in Norway, which is the world's biggest adopter of electric vehicles. "We use Norway as a laboratory to test different things that might work in Ireland. So, for example, we may have chargers out front and no petrol or diesel. Or we might have a half-and-half mix."

Other ideas are even more radical. Lawlor says that Circle K could take on the likes of Electric Ireland and enter the electricity market, and begin selling directly to domestic customers at home.

"Or we might sell branded electric car chargers to you for your home and you could buy electricity from us or your own provider, but get loyalty points that you can redeem in store."

These plans will roll out in stages as sales of electric cars rise. He says: "In the next few months, we will start to roll out our own electric charging facilities in our stores. Then, when we have a bit more learning from Norway, we can decide what is the next stage for Ireland. At the moment, we are at least a couple of years behind Norway."

Operating in the booming Irish service station and forecourt sector in recent times has taught Lawlor one thing for certain: "The future for Circle K is inside the store.

"Regardless of what fuel people buy in the future, they will always want coffee and food. Take this Dublin Port store, for example. We have over 2,000 customers a day and sell over 700 cups of coffee a day and over 900 units of food. It's where the growth is."

But tastes are changing and capitalising on that growth opportunity means Circle K must adapt.

It will invest €7.5m this year in its food offering across its network. It will be a case of fewer breakfast rolls at the deli and more ready-to-go healthy options, such as coronation chickpea sandwiches, jerk chicken and pineapple pumpkin ciabatta and vegan falafel salad, to cater for changing tastes.

"We are investing a lot of money now in food because we see it as a really big potential growth area. We want to keep a focus on healthy, fresh food. It is one of those areas where you need to stay innovative. You need to keep customers' interest and you need to keep updating your range."

Big-hitters like McDonald's and Supermac's will continue to be part of the Circle K mix in bigger stores, but will increasingly be joined by vendors such as popular Thai food brand Camile. He says: "Ireland is very advanced in this market and well ahead of a lot of other countries. So we get a lot of international visitors who come to see what we are doing here and to take away ideas."

As battery ranges get better, sales of electric cars grow and people more and more charge at home, the traditional refuelling role of garages will become ever less important, he notes.

"I don't know what the long-term number of service stations in the country will be but it is likely to be less than today. I see smaller residential stores struggling in the future, particularly if they lose their fuel income. They may not survive and will be replaced by bigger out-of-town and motorway sites, where business is growing very fast."

In total, there are 1,500 service stations in the Republic, with another 500 north of the Border.

Circle K itself has 410 garages across the island. About 160 of those are owned and operated directly by the company, with a further 250 operated by independent dealers using the brand for their fuel.

"This is another area of potential growth for us. We are now offering those dealers our food and our coffee, and the look and feel of our convenience store as a franchise. We have just started with that franchising rollout and will have 10 very shortly. We have big plans for that model, not only on our own dealer sites but in other areas too and, long term, could have well over 100 franchise sites."

Circle K aims for double-digit annual growth and Lawlor says opportunities still exist for new motorway sites and from rebuilding some existing stores.

"There is also always opportunity for acquisition of groups of five to 10 stations, or even individual sites."

Neither does he rule out acquisition of other big operators in the market, despite the likely competition issues that would arise.

"I would be very optimistic about the position of Circle K in Ireland, not least because of the expertise that we can draw on from abroad," he says.

"We're a retailer and we'll sell anything the customers want to buy. It's as simple as that."

Sunday Indo Business