Pubs in line for big pay-outs after FBD loses Covid test case

Judgment could potentially benefit entire hospitality sector at great cost to insurance industry

Closure: Dublin pub Lemon &amp; Duke won its case against insurer FBD Expand

Closure: Dublin pub Lemon &amp; Duke won its case against insurer FBD

Jon Ihle

Pubs could be entitled to hundreds of millions in claims after the Commercial Court ruled that FBD's business interruption policies applied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judgment, which affects FBD's 1,300 pub customers, went comprehensively against the insurer, meaning the costs are likely to be at the upper end of estimates. Legal and insurance industry sources indicated the gross cost to the company could exceed €200m.

FBD said in a statement to the stock market that it will “consider the effects of the judgment with its reinsurers and will revert to the market shortly on the estimated net costs of Covid-19-related business interruption claims”.

