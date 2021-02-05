Pubs in line for big pay-outs after FBD loses Covid test case

Pubs could be entitled to hundreds of millions in claims after the Commercial Court ruled that FBD's business interruption policies applied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judgment, which affects FBD's 1,300 pub customers, went comprehensively against the insurer, meaning the costs are likely to be at the upper end of estimates. Legal and insurance industry sources indicated the gross cost to the company could exceed €200m.

FBD said in a statement to the stock market that it will “consider the effects of the judgment with its reinsurers and will revert to the market shortly on the estimated net costs of Covid-19-related business interruption claims”.

The company also said it was committed to quickly paying claims to public house insurance policyholders and will issue interim payments in the short-term while awaiting final clarity on the quantum of losses.

However, insurance industry sources indicated the company could have limited its exposure by negotiating settlements with customers early in the pandemic instead of fighting them in court.

FBD shares were up 3.67pc shortly after the company issued its statement.

The Commercial Court has listed a hearing for February 17 to determine how much should be covered by FBD's policies based on how long pubs were closed and what periods the contracts cover.

The court will have to decide whether claims cover just the first lockdown or the entire indemnified period minus any sales during the period.

It is understood that FBD public house policies do not have an “inner limit” putting a ceiling on individual claim liabilities. Some other insurers put a maximum pay-out into the terms and conditions.

The issue for FBD is not simply the gross amount due to publicans and other commercial customers covered by business interruption policies, but the amount covered by its own reinsurance providers.

Sources speculated that a bad result in the courts could facilitate a higher degree of reinsurance coverage for the company, protecting it somewhat from a potentially large total claims amount.

The financial and commercial implications of the judgment for the rest of the insurance industry are considerable.

Hiscox and several other insurers had already begun contacting customers, saying they were now prepared to deal with coronavirus business interruption claims that until now have been denied.

The companies have said that the claims are being reviewed in light of a January 15 UK Supreme Court ruling in favour of hospitality customers. The Irish Commercial Court ruling only reinforces the case in favour of paying out.

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) issued a statement welcoming the judgment and indicating that all commercial insurers would have to take the result into consideration when dealing with their own clients making business interruption claims.

“Where legal action results in an outcome that has a beneficial impact for similar customers, firms are required to take urgent action to ensure those customers benefit from the final outcome,” the CBI said.

Jim Flannery, a director with Balcombes Claims Management, said any businesses with infectious disease or denial of access cover that had to close – primarily in hospitality – would now have a basis for a claim.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland, whose members make up the bulk of FBD pub customers, issued a statement calling on other insurance companies to review their business interruption claims and begin working with publicans “to ensure adequate compensation”.

