Publicans, landlords and couriers among those to feature on Revenue's tax defaulters' list

Publicans, landlords and couriers are among those slapped with fines and penalties by the Revenue Commissioners in its latest swoop of tax defaulters.

It has resulted in a haul of €21.1m in settlements, but €11m of that might never be recovered as the Dublin company that owes it is in liquidation.

Eurosurgical, which distributed medical and surgical equipment, was found to have under-declared corporation tax as well as PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. It owed just over €5m to the Revenue, but was hit with an additional €3.5m in interest and €3.8m in penalties. Almost €11m of the money owed by the company remained outstanding at the end of March.

The firm was owned by Raymond Kane Snr, who was its chief executive, Allen Kane and Gary Kane.

It went into liquidation in 2016. The most recent statement of account filed by the company’s liquidator shows that the total realisations from the firm have amounted to just under €3.8m, while €962,000 has been dispersed to creditors.

Lurganmore, a company based at 17 Mount Street Lower in Dublin, was hit with a €2.2m settlement for the under-declaration of VAT. Of that, €1.1m had still not been paid at the end of March. Lurganmore is owned by a company called Bee Bee Developments, which is in turn owned by Ciaran Larkin, of Cintra, Ben Inagh Park, Blackrock in Co Dublin.

Last November, it was reported that Bee Bee Developments was leading efforts to take back control of the Players Wills site on Dublin’s South Circular Road from Nama. It had been seized by the agency on foot of a debt of as much as €100m. The site once had planning permission for more than 750 homes.

Tax consultant Alan Moore, of Alan Moore Tax Consultants at Capel Building in Dublin, was hit with a near €51,000 settlement for the under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

Teofil Kloska, an engineer at Tomduff, Borris in Co Carlow, made a €645,000 settlement for the non-declaration of VAT and the under-declaration of income tax. Just over €421,000 of that settlement remained outstanding at the end of March.

John Griffin, the owner of the well-known Seven Sisters bar in Old Kildimo, Limerick, made a more than €44,000 settlement for the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

Lauren Gilmer, who’s listed as a company director with an address at Cherbury, Old Bridge Road in Dublin’s Templeogue, made a €217,000 settlement for the non-declaration of capital gains tax. She has recently been granted permission by An Bord Pleanala to retain modifications made to her home.

The latest list of defaulters also confirms the €809,000 settlement by Fiona Callaghan of Radharc na hAbhainn in Coolaney, Co Sligo. More than €629,000 of that settlement had not yet been received by the Revenue at the end of March.

In March this year, Ms Callaghan pleaded guilty to to six sample charges of 31 counts, of delivering incorrect VAT returns, failing to remit VAT monies, and incorrect income tax returns over a five year period between 2008 and 2013.

She was given an 18-month suspended jail sentence. She and her husband said they would pay €15,000 a year to the Revenue Commissioners in restitution over the next 12 years.

In the three months to the end of March, the Revenue Commissioners also resolved 113 cases where there had been failures to file tax returns, to remit tax, or a failure to produce books and records, or where incorrect returns had been made.

That resulted in court fines of up to €30,0000, one case where there was a suspended two-year custodial sentence, and one where 240 hours of community service were imposed.

