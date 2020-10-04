Public projects blamed as building starts slow

The construction industry fears that a slowdown in public sector projects is behind an unexpected decrease in the number of commencements on building sites last month, revealed by new figures.

Commencements - which mark the beginning of work on the building site of a new project or new phase of a major project - had initially picked up over the summer.

In June the number of new major building projects that started work on the ground hit a peak of 230, according to figures compiled by Construction Information Services (CIS), a research company that closely monitors activity in the sector. September was the quietest month of the year so far for the commencement of major construction projects, apart from March, April and May when the industry was in lockdown.

The CIS figures reveal that in seven out of eight different sectors of the economy the number of commencements of major building projects dipped in September compared to August, a traditionally quiet month for the sector. Overall, the figures showed that 184 major projects commenced in September compared to 196 in August.

Commencements grew in the commercial sector month-on-month but fell in the hospitality, community and sport, education, residential, agriculture, industrial and medical sectors.

"Our contractors and homebuilders, particularly in the regions are reporting a concerning slow down in the commencement of new construction projects across the board," said director of government relations at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Shane Dempsey.

He said the industry body was already concerned about recent Central Statistics Office commencement data in the residential sector that showed a 45pc year on year drop in the second quarter.

But the CIS analysis carried out for the CIF "shows the significant stall in public sector project commencements during the lockdown and a concerning tapering off in the last few months."

"This doesn't augur well for the timely delivery of essential public sector infrastructure projects across the range of sectors such as industrial, medical, residential and education. Whilst project commencements understandably stalled due to the lockdown, a slowdown at this stage of the year is travel in the wrong direction."

The figures indicated that building activity had resumed after the lockdown as existing projects in train were resumed but that there was a concern that the go-ahead was not being given on many new projects.

"The concern is that if commencements stall now we will face a significant drop in activity in the latter part of 2021," said Dempsey. "A drop in activity in the construction industry will have a terrible impact on the wider economy. Currently construction is the largest domestic sector that is fully operational. Every €1bn invested in housing and infrastructure generates €1.85bn in output, supports about 1,200 full time jobs and injects about €700m into our parched economy in the form of profit and wages.

"All other sectors benefit as we put in place the infrastructure that will make the economy more competitive. When the construction industry builds, we rebuild the economy," he said.

Dempsey said that he was encouraged by comments from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and from the Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform that the National Development Plan would not be cut "unlike when we have faced previous recessions".

"But we're seeking for more ambition in the form of an additional €2bn per annum over the lifetime of the NDP. This is not investment in construction - it is investment in the roads, rails, hospitals, schools, retrofitting, and housing that our economy needs to recover from Covid and progress over the next 20 years. We are not looking for anything other than a steady stream of work so we can plan, invest, innovate and modernise."

