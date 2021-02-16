Public more aware of fiscal risks thanks to Council, OECD says

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been criticised by IFAC for uncontrolled health spending. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The public has developed a greater awareness of budgetary issues since the establishment of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, according to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The OECD reviewed the effectiveness of the Council last summer and the results will be published today.

The Fiscal Council was established in 2012 in the wake of the global financial crisis as a statutory body to provide independent analysis of government budgetary policies.

The OECD said that establishing the Council had strengthened fiscal management in Ireland by developing new tools for assessing the budgetary position and measuring the economic cycle.

It also found that reports and other activities of the Council had improved the awareness of fiscal issues among the wider public and said the body, now on its third chair, economist Sebastian Barnes, is perceived as independent and non-partisan.

Members of the Fiscal Council are appointed by the Minister for Finance, but their analysis has clashed with government policy a number of times in recent years.

In 2018, then-chair of the Fiscal Advisory Council Seamus Coffey told the Oireachtas Budget Oversight Committee that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's long-term spending plans "lack credibility" and "look unrealistic".

Last year, the Council queried the sharp rise in non-Covid spending set out in Budget 2021.

In its report, the OECD said funding for the council itself should be copper fastened – including removing a link to general price changes in the economy, because wage and other costs have typically risen faster.

In addition, the OECD recommends the Council should have stronger legal rights to access information on budgetary matters.

It said the Council itself should further develop work highlighting medium- to longer-term fiscal issues, following on from its 2020 Long-Term Sustainability Report which looked at the likely pressures on the public finances from 2025 to 2025.

The Council has endorsed the Government’s Covid spending plans.

Online Editors