PTSB to sell €4bn of non-performing loans

The Irish Independent understands that Project Glas, the sales process it launched on Tuesday, is divided into two separate portfolios, Project Tibet and Project Nepal.

Sources said the former is comprised of mortgages attached to principal home dwellers with a gross value of close to €3bn, marking one of the largest sales of homes ever undertaken in the State. It is understood Bank of Ireland has displayed interest in the assets.

Project Nepal is formed mostly of buy-to-let mortgages and has a gross value of close to €1bn.