PTSB to offload 5,000 buy-to-let home loans

Majority State owned Permanent TSB is to sell a portfolio of mostly buy-to-let mortgages in a so called securitisation deal involving almost 5,000 borrowers and US bond investor Pimco and debt servicer Pepper.

Unusually just 6pc of the mortgages are classed as non performing. The portfolio generated gross interest income of €14m and an operating profit of €2m last year.

The transaction involves the sale of a pool of 5,170 buy to let loan accounts secured on 6,195 properties. The loan accounts are linked to what are described as 4,915 borrowing relationships – which can feature a single or joint debtors.

The bank said the portfolio has a gross balance sheet value of around €770m, a net book value of €700m and an overall risk weight intensity of around 65pc. Approximately 86pc of the loans are on a tracker with 12pc on a variable product and remaining on a fixed rate product.

The deal will be funded as a securitisation through a vehicle called Glenbeigh 4 Seller DAC, which is intended to be funded by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and arranged by Citibank.

PTSB will use the €700m raised for general corporate purposes including the completion of the Ulster Bank transaction.

Customers whose loans are included in this transaction will continue to have the same regulatory protections under the Consumer Protection Code (CPC) and the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears (CCMA) after the sale.

The loans will continue to be serviced by PTSB for a period of up to six months and then transfer to Pepper Finance Corporation.

For PTSB the deal will increase its capital ratios in addition to bringing in cash upfront.