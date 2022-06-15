PTSB staff now in Ulster Bank branches ahead of exit

Permanent TSB's head of retail distribution Eddie Kearney pictured with Permanent TSB's mobile branch outside Ulster Bank's Ballyjamesduff branch in Co Cavan. Photo: Andres Poveda

Permanent TSB staff are now operating from 45 Ulster Bank branches across Ireland to support customers switching their accounts before Ulster Bank permanently withdraws from the market.

Ulster Bank has around 360,000 active current accounts and aims to cease all customer transactions by the end of next March.

The Permanent TSB staff operating in Ulster Bank branches can now directly facilitate a customer’s move to a new bank.

Ulster Bank branches involved in the initiative include Bray, Ennis, Tullamore and Westport.

This is one of several initiatives launched by Permanent TSB to woo customers of both Ulster Bank and KBC Bank which is also planning to exit the Irish market by the end of August 2023.

Permanent TSB will operate a number of pop-up branches around Ireland to support the switch, while the bank has also created a dedicated webpage to alert customers to mobile branch routes and the location of Ulster Banks where Permanent TSB staff will be present.

“We hope that through these various initiatives, we are making it easier for customers to come talk to us, in their own communities, and get started on their switching journey,” said Permanent TSB’s retail banking director Patrick Farrell.

The move from Permanent TSB comes following record registration for new accounts in recent weeks as Irish customers rush to make the switch.

In the week to May 29, around 11,000 customers signed up for an account with AIB, a figure that includes both current and deposit accounts. This number was up 122pc compared with the same week last year.

As a result, AIB has recruited 700 temporary staff to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland reported last month that the number of account openings is more than double normal levels, with the bank recruiting 50 employees to its Mobile Support Squad.