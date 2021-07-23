PTSB in potential deal for Ulster Bank loans in move that would make UK major shareholder

Permanent TSB has agreed to potentially acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a deal that would make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender.

PTSB, Ulster Bank and NatWest have signed a memorandum of understanding to work towards PTSB’s acquisition of Ulster Bank’s non-tracker mortgage book, its SME lending portfolio and the Lombard asset finance business.

The potential deal would also involve the transfer of 25 Ulster Bank branches into the PTSB network, along with up to 500 Ulster Bank employees who service the retail and SME business lines under negotiation.

Current accounts are not part of the planned transaction.

The transaction would be financed partly by NatWest, Ulster Bank’s owner, taking a 20pc equity stake in PTSB, with the remainder paid in cash from PTSB to NatWest.

Such a deal structure would see the British bank retaining a material interest in the Irish banking market despite announcing in February that it was starting a strategic exit for commercial reasons.

It would also involve the Irish and British governments sharing ownership of a bank amidst ongoing post-Brexit tensions. The Irish Government owns a 75pc stake in PTSB while the UK government retains a controlling majority in NatWest.

The potential acquisition would represent a decisive move into SME banking for PTSB, which has traditionally been a personal bank focused on the mortgage market.

The addition of significant Ulster Bank mortgage assets would also firm up PTSB’s competitive profile in that segment of the market.

“This potential transaction complements our growth strategy and will accelerate the delivery of Permanent TSB’s ambition of becoming Ireland’s best personal and small business bank,” said PTSB CEO Eamonn Crowley.

“We see this as a once in a generation opportunity to fast-track the growth of an Irish bank with a strong community and customer service ethos that has evolved over its 200-year history.”

The three banks said they would work towards signing legally binding agreements by the fourth quarter of this year with an eye to completing the transaction within 18 months.

If completed, the transaction will be the second major disposal in Ulster Bank’s phased withdrawal from the Irish market.

Last month AIB agreed to acquire Ulster bank’s €4.2bn large SME and corporate lending portfolio.

The assets involved in that deal plus those under consideration for sale to PTSB represent the bulk of Ulster Bank's performing businesses.

The Irish banking sector is undergoing major consolidation with Ulster Bank’s exit and the announcement by KBC Bank Ireland that it was selling its performing assets to Bank of Ireland.

The moves will leave just three full-service banks in the Irish market, severely constraining choice and competition in the market.

Bank of Ireland and AIB are also acquiring Irelands biggest stockbrokers, Davy and Goodbody, respectively, further consolidating the sector.

However, analysts see a silver lining in the greater market concentration: margins should improve, offering an opportunity for the Government to potentially sell down its holdings in the three remaining banks, thereby reducing taxpayer exposure to the banking sector.

The State is already in the process of incrementally disposing of its 14pc stake in Bank of Ireland by drip-feeding shares into the market over a six month period.

NatWest said the potential sale contemplated by the memorandum remains subject to due diligence, further negotiation and agreement of final terms and definitive documentation, as well as obtaining regulatory and other approvals.