PTSB grows market share with rate cuts amid Ulster Bank talks

Permanent TSB’s net interest income decreased by 11pc in the first half of 2021 as the bank sacrificed profitability for market position.

The lender drove its new mortgage market share to 17.5pc, up from 15.2pc a year ago, on the back of €900m in new lending year-to-date, but rate cuts on those home loans and an increase in customer deposits meant lower margins.

Net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - plunged 23 basis points to 1.5pc from December to June due to higher levels of excess customer cash on negative yields and cheaper loans for new and existing customers.

The strategy appears to be paying off in terms of growing PTSB’s presence in the mortgage market.

The bank’s mortgage lending grew 45pc in the year to June versus overall market growth of 26pc, which means PTSB is taking market share from competitors.

“The performance in the first half of 2021 has seen the Bank competing very strongly, bringing real innovation to the market, introducing new customer offerings and attracting new customers to the Bank,” said chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

Read More

“We saw a strong rebound in activity in the second half of 2020 and have built further on this momentum in the first half of 2021, evident from the significant increase in our new mortgage market share.”

The bank said today that NIM would remain low through the rest of the year as it focused on new lending and managing surplus cash levels.

Customer deposits grew 3pc to €18.5bn, giving PTSB an exceptionally low loan-to-deposit ratio of 77pc – far below the more than 200pc levels seen during the financial crisis.

The loan book stood at €13.8bn at the end of June, up 2pc as new lending exceeded repayments.

Costs at PTSB also increased in the first half as the bank continued to spend heavily on technology investments.

Despite a redundancy programme that saw 200 staff depart in the first quarter, costs still rose by 6pc in the first half. The bank said another 100 redundancies were expected into the beginning of 2022.

Nonetheless PTSB said it was hiring for 180 new positions and spending another €50m to support its “digital transformation”.

Last week PTSB agreed to potentially acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a transformative deal that would make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender.

PTSB, Ulster Bank and NatWest signed a memorandum of understanding to work towards PTSB’s acquisition of Ulster Bank’s non-tracker mortgage book, its SME lending portfolio and the Lombard asset finance business.

The potential deal would also involve the transfer of 25 Ulster Bank branches into the PTSB network, along with up to 500 Ulster Bank employees who service the retail and SME business lines under negotiation.

If completed, the transaction would establish PTSB as a viable third force alongside Bank of Ireland and AIB in a reshaped Irish banking landscape, with a substantial presence in the SME banking market and a much bigger mortgage book to match its excess deposits.