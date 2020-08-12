PRs spin out: Drury top brass buy agency from Omnicom

The chief executive of Dublin- based PR firm Drury Communications, Anne-Marie Curran, and its chairman Billy Murphy, have emerged as the two biggest shareholders in the business after the management team sealed a deal to acquire the firm from US giant Omnicom.

Drury director Paddy Hughes and finance director Sinead Birt are also part of the management buyout team. None of the four directors has a majority, controlling stake in the business.

Drury, founded in 1989, was acquired by Omnicom in 2000.

It has a strong client base that includes big corporates such as Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment, building materials giant CRH, Amazon Web Services, Cairn Homes and Greencore.

Ms Curran said the management team had approached Omnicom a number of years ago about a buyout but had been rebuffed at the time.

She said the team approached Omnicom again in early May this year and found it amenable to a deal.

The chief executive declined to say how much the agency had been acquired for, but said the management team probably secured the purchase on better terms than they might have a few years ago.

"In terms of the work we have done as an agency, we have a lot to offer clients locally," Ms Curran said. "Being independent allows you to be innovative and agile and move to a different beat to clients here on the ground."

Ms Curran said the changes brought about in consumer and corporate behaviour as a result of the pandemic offer a significant opportunity for the firm. She added that Drury will spend the next number of months continuing to help clients navigate the impact of the Covid crisis.

Drury, which employs 28, has been affiliated with Omnicom's Porter Novelli arm.

Drury also said yesterday that its performance in 2019 had been strong, with turnover rising 24pc to almost €4.4m. Its pre-tax profit hit just over €829,000, which was 40pc higher than in 2018.

The firm advised Mediahuis on its €145m acquisition of Independent News and Media, the publisher of this newspaper, last year.

It also advised Green Reit after it agreed to be sold to Henderson Park for €1.34bn.

Irish Independent